Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Citizens Bank, N.A. has decreased its prime lending rate to 8.00 percent from 8.50 percent, effective Thursday, September 19, 2024.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $219.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918195747/en/

CONTACT: Media: Courtney Robinson

V.P. Corporate Communications Director

Courtney.A.Robinson@citizensbank.com

401.261.1271

KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 05:22 PM/DISC: 09/18/2024 05:23 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918195747/en

