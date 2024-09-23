TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Cizzle Brands Ltd. (“ Cizzle Brands” ), the company elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sport Chek, Canada’s largest national retailer of sporting goods, footwear and apparel, to make CWENCHHydration available for purchase at Sport Chek stores across Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925111559/en/

CWENCH Hydration launches in Sport Chek, featuring seven performing electrolytes, zero sugar, all-natural ingredients, and under 10 calories per serving. (Photo: Business Wire)

CWENCH Hydration is a next generation sports hydration drink, which is the result of an extensive collaboration amongst world-class athletes, elite trainers, including legendary strength coach Andy O’Brien, and the Cizzle Brands team. Endorsed by top tier athletes, including NHL MVP, Nathan MacKinnon, star winger of the Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield, NBA all-star Andrew Wiggins, Canadian Olympian and women's national soccer team player, Adriana Leon, as well as emerging hockey stars, Gavin McKenna, Chloe Primerano and Jade Iginla, CWENCH is better-for-you hydration with zero sugar, only 10 calories and seven performing electrolytes to ensure optimal hydration.

“Sport Chek is Canada's premier destination for health and wellness, where Canadians go to find the products and brands that help them look well, feel well, and perform well,” said John Celenza, CEO of Cizzle Brands. “We’ve formulated CWENCH Hydration to be the healthiest, best-made sports drinks on the market, so it was a natural fit for us to partner with Sport Chek for distribution of CWENCH. We are thrilled to be working with such a great Canadian retailer to keep Canadians hydrated.”

CWENCH is currently available for purchase at all Sport Chek locations across Canada. For more information and to purchase CWENCH visit cwenchhydration.com and follow along on social @CWENCHHydration on Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Cizzle Brands Ltd.

Cizzle Brands Ltd. is elevating the game in health & wellness. Its first product, CWENCH Hydration, which is now available across Canada, is the result of extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across various elite sports. CWENCH is hydrating passion and performance in both competitive sports and those living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle. For more information visit https://www.cwenchhydration.com