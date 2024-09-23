Clairfield celebrates 20 years as a leading midmarket advisor

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Clairfield International, a leading corporate finance partnership, proudly marks its 20th anniversary this September. Founded in 2004, Clairfield has expanded from a European-focused M&A advisor to a global midmarket leader, with a team of 400 professionals across 32 countries.

Established in Geneva by five partners, Clairfield set out to provide high-quality strategic and M&A advisory services tailored to midmarket companies, especially those seeking crossborder opportunities. With the strong performance of the middle market through fluctuating financial cycles over the past 20 years, the founders’ vision proved successful. From 15 deals valued at EUR 156 million in 2004 to 196 deals totalling EUR 8 billion in 2023, Clairfield consistently ranks among the top independent advisory firms.

Clairfield’s expansion has resulted in offices in 32 countries, including recent partners in Japan and the ASEAN region as well as in sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring comprehensive global coverage. The firm has also developed strategic sector verticals, and Debt Advisory and ESG practise groups.

With the establishment of the Clairfield Academy, a state-of-the-art training platform, Clairfield further demonstrates its commitment to investment in talent to ensure that the team remains at the forefront of the industry.

“Midmarket crossborder transactions have unique complexities,” says Alex Klemm, executive chair. “Our holistic approach helps clients define and achieve their objectives with a high degree of certainty. We are proud to have played a key role in helping companies expand internationally, form strategic partnerships, raise capital, and elevate their businesses. This same dedication drives our own growth and success.”

Thierry Chetrit, managing partner in Paris and one of Clairfield’s founders, adds: “Over 20 years, we have been on our own entrepreneurial journey alongside our clients. Our mission remains clear: ethical business for great outcomes, rooted in a singular focus – the client’s needs.”

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Clairfield partners from 25 countries are gathering in Paris for a global partner meeting and celebration on 19 September.

ABOUT CLAIRFIELD INTERNATIONAL