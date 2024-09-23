Cincinnati, OH, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas, a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, has released its highly anticipated 2024 Hispanic Market Report, offering an in-depth analysis of the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic market. The report underlines that Hispanics now represent over 20% of the U.S. population, with projections showing continuous growth over the next five years. This demographic’s influence is further accentuated by their exceptional spending power, which now approaches $2.5 million in remaining lifetime value for the average Hispanic household.

According to the report, the U.S. Hispanic population, standing at nearly 68.5 million, has been a significant contributor to the nation's population growth, accounting for more than 62% since 2010. In stark contrast, the non-Hispanic White population has seen a decrease of almost 5% within the same timeframe. These trends are not just statistics but indicators of major shifts in consumer behavior and market dynamics, underlining the importance for marketers to tailor their strategies accordingly.

Ron Cohen, SVP Practice Leadership at Claritas, emphasized, “As the Hispanic population continues to grow while increasing in spending power and lifetime value, marketers across all categories need to develop the right strategies to engage these audiences or they will be left behind.”

Demographic Snapshot and Economic Impact

Demographic Growth: The U.S. Hispanic population has almost doubled in size since the 2000 Census and is projected to increase by another 7.4 million by 2030.

Consumer Influence: Hispanic households' remaining lifetime spending is estimated to approach $2.5 million, significantly impacting various sectors such as retail, housing, education, and technology.

Income Growth: Households with incomes above $200,000 are expected to spike by over 10% from 2023 to 2024, highlighting a growing affluent segment within the Hispanic community.

Geographical Distribution and Future Projections The report highlights that major concentrations of the Hispanic population exist in states like California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois. However, the forecast indicates broader dispersal into other regions, prompting businesses to recalibrate their geographic focus for targeted marketing efforts. With projections estimating more than one and a half additional Hispanics for every single decrease in the non-Hispanic White population between the 2020 and 2030 Census, the Hispanic demographic is set to become even more central to U.S. market strategies.