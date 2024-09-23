PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securities fraud lawsuits have been filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI). The lawsuits have been filed on behalf of purchasers of Super Micro securities between February 2, 2021 and August 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or acquired Super Micro securities during the Class Period may, no later thanOctober29, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Super Micro, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a server and storage solutions manufacturer that sells its hardware to technology companies for use as servers for websites, data storage, and artificial intelligence applications.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Super Micro and senior executives reported strong demand, surging revenue growth, and increased product shipments. The Company also represented that it adhered to U.S. and other applicable trade control regulations, including the fact that it had made no sales in the Russian Federation during 2023 and 2024, and no sales to the Russian Federal Security Service (“FSB”).

