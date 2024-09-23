PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“WEBTOON” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBTN) on behalf of purchasers of WEBTOON securities between June 24, 2024 through September 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired WEBTOON securities during the Class Period may, no later than NOVEMBER 4, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

WEBTOON, headquartered in Los Angeles, is an entertainment company that operates a storytelling platform worldwide. In the Company’s IPO on or about June 27, 2024, WEBTOON sold more than 16.3 million shares of common stock at $21.00 per share for net proceeds of approx. $308.5 million.

According to the complaint, the IPO registration statement misled investors regarding the fact that: (1) WEBTOON had experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth; (2) WEBTOON had experienced a deceleration in IP adaptations revenue; and (3) WEBTOON had experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies, which offset revenue growth.

Investors learned the true state of WEBTOON’s operations on August 8, 2024, when the Company announced its financial results for second quarter 2024. Among other things, WEBTOON reported revenue growth of only 0.1%, and further revealed that advertising revenue had declined 3.6%, IP adaptations revenue had declined 3.7%, and the Company’s quarterly net loss was $76.6 million. WEBTOON also disclosed that revenue growth had been “offset by the Company’s significant exposure to weaker foreign currencies.”

On this news, WEBTOON’s stock fell by $7.88 per share, more than 38%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024. By the commencement of the class action lawsuit, WEBTOON stock had traded as low as $12.03 per share, a more than 42% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.