Los Angeles, California, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), California’s largest Community Choice Aggregator, has earned the prestigious number one national ranking by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the sale of green power for the second year in a row.

The NREL 2023 Utility Green Power Rankings is an annual list of top green power providers throughout the United States and includes Investor Owned Utilities, Publicly Owned Utilities, and not-for-profit Community Choice Aggregators such as CPA.

“It’s exciting that Clean Power Alliance has again been recognized as the leading green power provider among all utilities in the country. This is a testament to the trust our customers have put in us as their renewable energy provider,” said CPA Board Chair and Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez. “When our customers choose green power, they are setting our region, state and country on the course to a more sustainable future.”

Last year CPA ranked number one in green power sales with a total of 3,570,040 megawatt hours (MWh).

This year CPA again ranked number one in green power sales with a total of 3,471,973 megawatt hours (MWh). In addition, CPA’s total number of green power customers grew to 898,517, up from 881,572 green power customers a year ago.

CCA and Utility Green Power Sales (as of December 2023)