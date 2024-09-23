Sections
September 24, 2024

Clean Power Alliance Ranked the Number One Green Power Provider in the United States by the ...

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), California’s largest Community Choice Aggregator, has earned the prestigious number one national ranking by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the sale of green power for the second year in a row.

Clean Power Alliance, Associated Press

The NREL 2023 Utility Green Power Rankings is an annual list of top green power providers throughout the United States and includes Investor Owned Utilities, Publicly Owned Utilities, and not-for-profit Community Choice Aggregators such as CPA.

“It’s exciting that Clean Power Alliance has again been recognized as the leading green power provider among all utilities in the country. This is a testament to the trust our customers have put in us as their renewable energy provider,” said CPA Board Chair and Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez. “When our customers choose green power, they are setting our region, state and country on the course to a more sustainable future.”

Last year CPA ranked number one in green power sales with a total of 3,570,040 megawatt hours (MWh).

This year CPA again ranked number one in green power sales with a total of 3,471,973 megawatt hours (MWh). In addition, CPA’s total number of green power customers grew to 898,517, up from 881,572 green power customers a year ago.

CCA and Utility Green Power Sales (as of December 2023)

RankLoad Serving EntitySales (MWh)Type
1Clean Power Alliance3,471,973CCA
2PacifiCorp3,454,806IOU
3Portland General Electric2,859,134IOU
4Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)2,485,753POU
5Orange County Power Authority2,274,713CCA
6AVA Community Energy1,785,650CCA
7Clean Energy Columbus - City of Columbus1,501,740CCA
8Puget Sound Energy1,481,240IOU
9San Diego Community Power1,277,176CCA
10DTE Electric1,184,522IOU

“It is critical that California hasten clean energy adoption to mitigate serious climate impacts,” said Ted Bardacke, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Power Alliance. “We are proud to lead in the sale of green power to our customers which, combined with the historic investments we are making in battery energy storage, is building a resilient energy future for all. I thank our board, community advisors and staff for their work that resulted in this distinguished ranking for the second year in a row.”

About Clean Power Alliance 

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA serves approximately three million residents and businesses, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA’s 2023 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org

Joseph Cabral Clean Power Alliance (213) 442-8109 jcabral@cleanpoweralliance.org

