Current cash position of $1.85M provides in excess of two years of runway given current operating revenues and expenses

Company expects to be cash flow positive in next 12 months

Record sales pipeline reflects strategic shift to direct sales

Gross margin increased to 49.6% in 2024 compared to 29.9% in 2023

Delivered Products to key B2B growth sectors including hospitality, healthcare, education, transportation and logistics

Omaha, NE, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today reported its 2024 fiscal year financial results and provided a business update.

Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions commented, “Our cutting-edge aqueous ozone cleaning systems are being widely adopted in key sectors, including healthcare, education and aviation, given their ability to eliminate harmful chemicals while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and reducing labor costs for our clients. As more industries seek environmentally responsible solutions, CleanCore is at the forefront of this movement, offering technologies that are not only safer but also more cost-effective.”

“One of the most notable achievements this year has been our ability to drive a dramatic increase in gross profit margins— 49.6% in 2024, up from 29.9% in 2023. This improvement was largely driven by our strategic shift toward direct product sales, allowing us to control pricing, build closer relationships with our customers, and capture higher profitability. Given our strong cash position, recently launched initial purchase orders and robust sales pipeline, we expect to achieve our goal of cash flow positive results in the next 12 months.”

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on executing our growth strategy. We plan to continue expanding our presence in existing markets and enter new ones domestically and internationally. CleanCore’s solutions are uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives as industries increasingly prioritize sustainability. With the global cleaning services market projected to reach $92.7 billion by 2027, CleanCore is poised to capitalize on this immense opportunity. We remain committed to innovation, strategic customer partnerships, and operational efficiency as we execute our strategy to further enhance margins, achieve sustainable profitability and deliver long-term value to our customers and shareholders.”