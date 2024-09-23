CN Police Services Mobilizing for See Tracks? Think Train® Week 2024

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has launched its annual See Tracks? Think Train ® Week campaign to raise awareness about the vital importance of rail safety. The Company joins communities across North America to raise awareness of the danger of dangerous behaviors around railway tracks and property.

From September 23-29, CN Police Services, along with many other CN employees, will actively share important rail safety messages in communities across CN’s network to help prevent rail related accidents and injuries.

“Safety is a shared responsibility. CN encourages communities to get involved and spread the safety message, raising awareness on the dangers of unsafe behavior on or near railway property. Railways have been part of communities for over a century, powering the North American economy and connecting it to the rest of the world. I urge you to support See Tracks? Think Train ® Week initiatives and speak to your loved ones, neighbors, and communities about the critical importance of being safe around rail property; you could help save a life.”

- Stephen Covey, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer at CN

In North America, there are on average over 2,000 crossing accidents and 1,000 trespassing incidents each year. In 2023 alone, there were 2,192 rail crossing collisions reported in the U.S., resulting in 247 fatalities and 766 injuries. These figures speak to the importance of raising rail safety awareness across the network.