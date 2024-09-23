AUSTIN, Texas & OSLO, Norway & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Cognite, a globally recognized leader in industrial software, and NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”), a leading North American producer of polyethylene, announced the launch of a multi-site manufacturing data connectivity initiative to accelerate and scale digital transformation solutions across NOVA Chemicals’ organization.

NOVA Chemicals will leverage Cognite's Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, to consolidate data from multiple source systems, such as SAP, Hexagon, and Aspen IP21, into a real-time industrial knowledge graph. This open, flexible, and scalable digital representation of NOVA Chemicals' operations would enable seamless data flow from source systems to enterprise technology solutions, improving access and trust in their data and reducing time spent on data discovery.

"At NOVA, we manage asset information in multiple independent systems, which can make the process of getting all of the right information to the right people highly complex and time-consuming,” said David Lyford, Operational Excellence Leader at NOVA Chemicals. “The Cognite data platform would enable us to view and utilize our siloed industrial data in a contextualized manner. This improves timely access to critical information, strengthens our core operations, and deepens our understanding of our processes. As a key element of our digital transformation strategy, an enterprise contextualization platform empowers us to enhance decision-making and secure a competitive business advantage."

NOVA Chemicals aims to be a leading North American polyethylene producer by delivering innovative solutions that help make everyday life healthier and safer. NOVA Chemicals will support this by scaling its manufacturing data connectivity initiatives across 11 manufacturing assets, addressing critical business challenges that will create net recurring value within the manufacturing organization, such as:

Improved access to data in the field and for operations experts, reducing time spent on data discovery

Efficiency gains across isolation planning, maintenance planning for routine and turnaround, troubleshooting, and operations support

Increased equipment insights to prevent failures and reduce costs while improving safety, process consistency, and empowering frontline workers

Improved scalability of enterprise technology solutions that help maintain competitiveness via lower operating costs through improved efficiency and accelerating sustainability initiatives

