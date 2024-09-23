Uncooled Dual Chip 2x480mW 980nm Micro Pump Laser Module

The new single-mode uncooled dual-chip micro-pump lasers from Coherent offer an industry-first output power of 2x400 mW with power consumption of less than 2 W in environments where temperatures can range from -20 to 85°C. The new laser is delivered in a compact 3-pin module, making it the ideal choice for next-generation coherent transceivers in data center interconnects and in compact single-channel and bidirectional amplifiers for metro and long-haul networks.