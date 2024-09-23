NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COIN) between April 14, 2021 and July 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

For more information, submit a form at Coinbase Global, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit, email Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at pallocco@bernlieb.com, or call us at (212) 951-2030.

According to the lawsuit, Coinbase made misrepresentations concerning the efforts by the Company’s British unit, CB Payments Limited, to prevent criminals from using its platform.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by November 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.