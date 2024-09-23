NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Colbeck Capital Management, a leading middle-market private credit firm focused on strategic lending, is pleased to share that Evan Buckwalter from the firm’s Business Development group will be attending the Smart Business Dealmakers D.C. Capital Region Conference on September 26 at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna, Virginia. The event will gather middle-market CEOs, top investors and lenders, and leading M&A advisors to explore the evolving dealmaking and M&A landscape.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and network through a series of panels, case studies, and an end-of-day reception. Programming will center around core themes such as how shifting rates, political uncertainty, and the rise of AI are impacting middle-market M&A transactions. To learn more about the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference please click here.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck lends to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions and risk mitigation strategies. Leveraging its deep relationships, Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923675428/en/

CONTACT: Media Contacts

Amanda Shpiner/Justin Dechiario