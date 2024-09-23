ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Colibri Real Estate, the leading provider of real estate education nationwide, today announced new certifications for real estate agents to develop expertise in negotiation. Offered by The Real Estate Negotiation Institute (RENI), the top real estate negotiation training in North America, these courses provide advanced professional development skills.

“Negotiation is a fundamental skill for real estate professionals, but many agents lack formal training in it,” said Mike Everett, Real Estate Negotiation Institute Lead Instructor. “Our CNE and CBAE courses provide agents training in true, professional negotiation skills like those taught at major universities, but applied directly to the real estate transaction. Agents looking to increase lead conversion rates, produce the best results for clients in offer and counteroffer negotiations, gain confidence in their ability to handle unexpected situations, navigate uncertainty around compensation, and learn how to use ethical principles of influence and persuasion, will offer their clients a truly unique representation experience. Every agent should take these courses!”

RENI is the only real estate negotiation program to offer multiple designations in negotiation leading to true mastery. Current offerings include: CNE: Certified Negotiation Expert and CBAE: Certified Buyer Agent Expert. The CNE certification will introduce agents to professional negotiation skills that will carry them through their lifetime on both a personal and professional basis to learn how to work effectively with people and how to analyze and understand needs and options in order to gain agreement between two parties to achieve the best possible outcome. The CBAE course will introduce agents to fundamental negotiation strategies and skills to effectively present their value to customers to obtain fair compensation for their services while understanding the rules and regulations for compensation.

“Now is the time for agents to acquire the skills needed to up their game, whether they are just getting started in the profession or are seasoned pros. These negotiation certifications are one more way we are fulfilling our mission in leading people to achieve more and thrive in their careers,” said Tina Lapp, Head of Customer Experience and Instruction for Colibri Real Estate.

For more information and to enroll in RENI courses, go to: https://www.colibrirealestate.com/professional-development/reni/

