College Raptor Reveals Tenth Annual Hidden Gem Colleges for 2025

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

College Raptor, Citizens’ college planning platform and the most comprehensive college search site, today released its tenth annual “Hidden Gem” rankings, an unmatched list spotlighting excellent, yet lesser-known schools by state and region. The 2025 rankings also include top colleges for in-demand programs, such as AI and Nursing, representing two of today’s fastest-growing and most sought-after career paths.

Hidden Gem rankings shine a light on the highest-rated schools in College Raptor’s directory that are more accessible institutions with strong academic excellence but tend to have a lower application volume. For instance, each Hidden Gem College receives fewer than 5,000 applications per year, has fewer than 7,000 undergraduate students, offers five or more unique majors, and has an acceptance rate at or above 10%.

“College Raptor proudly celebrates a decade of helping students and their families uncover some of the best-kept-secret schools available in higher education today,” said William Staib, Co-Founder and President of College Raptor. “We do the heavy lifting, showcasing colleges most worthy of students’ consideration, so they can more easily explore and find the right academic, financial and social fit.”

This year’s list awards one Hidden Gem college from each state, as well as the District of Columbia, and across the following categories:

The full methodology of College Raptor’s rankings is outlined here. College Raptor’s annual Hidden Gem research complements its annual “ Best College ” rankings. When used with College Raptor’s College Match Tool, these lists empower students and families to curate their own best colleges lists based on unique campus preferences, academic performance and goals, as well as financial circumstances.

