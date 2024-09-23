PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Comcast is leveraging edge compute technology to put more computing power closer to consumers to deliver a better Internet experience for applications like streaming and gaming and to develop a standardized platform for providers to distribute their content across Comcast’s network. The company will deploy Qwilt’s Open Edge platform, creating the most distributed content delivery network (CDN) in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924264279/en/

Comcast will deploy Qwilt's Open Edge platform, creating the most distributed content delivery network (CDN) in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

“By deploying distributed access architecture and virtualization, we are putting the brains of our network closer to customers and paving the way for opportunities like this deployment with Qwilt,” said Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Comcast. “We’re tapping into the incredible power of edge compute to build a leading content delivery network that provides incredible benefits to our customers and to the providers who distribute content across our network.”

As entertainment moves to live streaming, and demand for delivery quality continues to increase, an optimized CDN is foundational to supporting the best user experience, one that is faster, more responsive and in the highest quality possible. Qwilt represents another step in Comcast’s efforts to transform content delivery quality through innovation. Earlier this summer, the company launched enhanced 4K from Xfinity, a first-of-its-kind viewing experience for X1 customers that combines 4K video delivered over Comcast’s network at its highest bitrate, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and ultra-low latency only seconds behind live action. Additionally, for content providers, Comcast’s implementation of a standardized delivery platform increases efficiency, reliability and security of content delivery, all at scale.

“We're incredibly excited to collaborate with Comcast, a pioneer of technology innovation in the industry. By leveraging Open Caching, Comcast utilizes its strengths as a major network operator, actively shaping efficient content delivery and broadening avenues for new opportunities within this value chain,” said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt. “This initiative enhances our expansive global edge network, a pivotal stride toward our aim of delivering top-notch digital experiences to every corner of the world, meeting the high expectations of consumers.”

Open Edge in Action The first-of-its-kind deployment, comprised of Qwilt’s Open Edge platform software and services, provides Quality-as-a-Service content delivery by performing content caching and delivery functions in edge compute and caching clusters deep within Comcast’s network. Qwilt’s solution is based on Open Caching, a set of open specifications developed by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) through an extensive, nine-year collaboration across the entire streaming value chain enabling the best quality of content delivery seamlessly.

Comcast joins nearly 200 service providers and content providers that have partnered with Qwilt, enabling the Open Edge. With this deployment, the global coverage of the Open Edge will now uniquely enable local delivery to the majority of US broadband subscribers—a critical milestone in the world’s largest federated, all-edge CDN, supported by a global, unified edge cloud footprint that benefits content publishers, service providers, and customers.

About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Qwilt Qwilt’s mission is to deliver connected experiences at the quality they were imagined. Its model is built on partnerships with service providers and content publishers, globally, to create a fabric that powers high-performance delivery of media and applications at the very edge of neighborhoods, big and small.

Qwilt’s open architecture and inclusive business model make edge caching and compute more accessible than ever before, unlocking higher reliability and quality-of-experience at greater scale than previously possible. A growing number of the world’s leading content publishers and cable, telco, and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt’s Open Edge services, including Airtel, BT, Cirion, Comcast, Disney, Telefonica, Verizon, and Vodafone.