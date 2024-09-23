SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Third Quarter 2024 When: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 1-833-630-0464 1-412-317-1809 – Outside the U.S. & Canada Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/GagdbNwDZ0m

Dimitar Karaivanov, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of third quarter 2024 results. The management presentation is typically approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.

The company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on October 22, 2024, and will also be available in the 'News & Presentations' section of the company's website at https://communityfinancialsystem.com.