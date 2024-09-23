Comtech Comments on Director Nominations

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (the “Company”), a global technology leader, today noted the director nominations submitted by Michael Porcelain, Fred Kornberg and their affiliates to stand for election to the Comtech Board of Directors at the Company’s Fiscal 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Comtech stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

