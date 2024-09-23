Following today’s release of iX Hello for client internal productivity applications, Concentrix is also offering a private preview of future iX Hello functionality for external use cases, enabling a select number of organizations to gain exclusive access to new technologies ahead of the general market. Included in the private preview are approximately 40 pre-built virtual agents, ranging from customer-facing multi-modal bots to appointment booking tools and order status trackers. Concentrix can also work with clients to develop custom GenAI-powered virtual assistants at speed and scale by leveraging its rich design studio functionality.

Concentrix plans to release additional technology products in the iX suite over the coming months. For more information, say Hello on the company’s website.

About us: Experience the power of Concentrix Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it’s designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We’re here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth of the company’s capabilities and product portfolio, the potential benefits associated with use of the company’s GenAI and other products, including productivity and engagement quality, the expected timing of anticipated product launches, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, can, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, product launches, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2024 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.

From Fortune ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Concentrix.

Media Contact: Debbie Gonzalez Marketing & Communications Concentrix Corporation media@concentrix.com Investor Contact: Sara Buda Investor Relations Concentrix Corporation Investor.relations@concentrix.com