Conception Nurseries Launches TrueClones™ X

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conception Nurseries, the world’s largest cannabis micropropagation company that provides performance-tested tissue culture TrueClones™ today announced the launch of TrueClones™ X. The new line of Generation Zero hardened tissue culture clones are larger and stronger, requiring less time acclimating, allowing cannabis cultivators to speed up their growing process, reduce production costs and increase revenue. Expertly grown and vigorously tested to deliver pest-free and virus-free Generation-Zero clones, the Conception Nurseries TrueClones™ X are hardened-off “ready-to-veg” plants that save cultivators 1-2 weeks in production time, while removing the significant risk of loss from their operations. Conception Nurseries is leading the industry with the use of cutting-edge micropropagation techniques making them the first to bring Generation Zero hardened clones to market.

“Our TrueClones™ X offers cultivators the healthiest, cleanest and most vigorous plants on the market. By delivering these clones at a more advanced stage, we help growers reduce acclimation time and minimize risk, ultimately lowering overall production costs. At Conception, we focus on delivering stronger plants with superior genetics to empower cultivators to produce higher yields in less time. This consistent growing process enhances efficiency without ever compromising on quality,” said Kevin Brooks, CEO of Conception Nurseries.

The “hardening-off” process involves gradually acclimating clones to new growing environments without causing stress or shock to the plant. This process is now completed at Conception Nurseries under ideal growing conditions for at least 10 days before delivery, resulting in plants that are more mature and adaptable to a variety of growing conditions. Featuring well-developed white protruding roots in every clone, this method creates a stronger plant and superior root structure for more consistent growth and yields. Under Conception’s expert care, the plants are carefully monitored by a team of specialists during the early growth stages to ensure optimal development.

The new TrueClones™ X provides cultivators with the benefits of the standard TrueClones™ with added height and vigor. While the standard TrueClones™ are semi-hardened at about 2 – 3” tall, the hardened TrueClones™ X measure 5 – 8” tall with at least three (3) well-spaced nodes to maximize the yield and quality of the plant. The hardened clones are planted in 2-inch Growcoons with a coco substrate and supplemented with nutrients to build strong, healthy roots. These clones are superior to traditional cuttings and tissue culture clones from other laboratories.