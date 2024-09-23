HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2024--

Conexus MedStaff and Fairplay for All Foundation announced a partnership to help children in the Philippines access education and live healthier lives. Funding of $2,500 from Conexus will sponsor Fairplay for All’s youth scholar program, helping ensure their continued education in school or university, when many peers drop out to support their families. It will also help children and the community to access nutritious meals and clean water, essentials for learning and achieving academically.

Conexus MedStaff team members participated in a full day of activities with the children of the Fairplay for All Foundation, engaging in sports and meaningful interactions. This initiative is part of the newly launched Social Impact Program at Conexus MedStaff, which seeks to make the world a healthier place for future generations.

Fairplay, a nonprofit community-based organization based in Payatas, Quezon City, aims to level the playing field by empowering local people to break the cycle of poverty. Fairplay uses football as a universal tool to improve the wellbeing of the community. Their mission is for all children to learn, play and grow.

Fairplay scholarship funds cover transportation to and from school, uniforms, basic school supplies, daily lunches and provide academic, social, and emotional support to children in the education program. This holistic care helps promote good mental health, as well as providing financial incentives, which is critical to help make a positive impact in young lives. Providing children and their wider families access to nutritious meals and clean water is central to the program as proper nourishment is essential for effective learning and academic performance.

To mark the partnership launch, 24 Conexus employees visited Fairplay’s community center and café in Payatas. The day gave employees a chance to meet the children, play football, and gift two new first-aid kits to the Foundation to help safeguard the health of players. The partnership will also provide first aid and basic life support training certifications to the Foundation’s coaches and mentorship from Conexus registered nurses for young people considering a career in nursing.

This impactful initiative is part of the newly launched Social Impact Program at Conexus MedStaff, which seeks to make the world a healthier place for future generations. Conexus CEO Andrew Moreton said, “by tackling inequalities in education and health through partnerships like this, we can inspire the next generation to excel in healthcare and beyond.”

Conexus Community Development Manager Benjie Jalasco added, “Fairplay is doing transformative work improving the education and wellbeing of our Philippines communities, and this is at the heart of the legacy we aim to create. We are honoured that our support can make a difference, helping children achieve their dreams and attain extraordinary careers.”

Roy Moore, Founder of Fairplay for All Foundation, said: “At Fairplay, we're strengthening the Payatas community to respond to challenges and reimagining holistic support that keeps young people in education. We believe no-one should be trapped in poverty just because of where they were born. Every child deserves a decent education but too many children in the Payatas community lack the financial stability needed to study. Thanks to partners like Conexus, we can extend our health and education programs to improve more young lives.”

