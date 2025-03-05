Congress could push WA lawmakers into a special session

The leader of the Washington state House of Representatives said the quiet part out loud this week: Lawmakers should brace for a special session if Congress slashes funding for Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income Americans.

“We’re on a plan to finish our work by Sine Die. If they just decimate Medicaid, there’s no way to plan for that,” House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, told reporters on Wednesday. Such a move, she said, would put Washington and the rest of the country “in completely uncharted territory.”

The state Legislature is in the midst of a 105-day session that is scheduled to end April 27. Finishing on time is already going to be a challenge as legislators and Gov. Bob Ferguson wrestle with how best to plug a roughly $6 billion hole in the next two-year state budget.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led U.S. House passed a budget last week that assumes an extension of the 2017 tax cuts and $880 billion in reduced spending from an array of programs that include Medicaid and Medicare.

If the federal government pares back its Medicaid spending, it could force states to pick up the tab. Rural hospitals would be affected too as they rely heavily on Medicaid and Medicare dollars.

For Washington, backfilling the potential cuts could amount to several billion dollars a year depending on what the state would want to cover and could afford to pay for.