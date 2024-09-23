Congress Slams CrowdStrike (CRWD) for July Failure - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike faced intense scrutiny on Capitol Hill on September 24 as lawmakers demanded answers for a catastrophic software update that crippled essential services across the nation.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) castigated the company's CEO, George Kurtz, for evading direct testimony and dispatching a subordinate to address the crisis. “This was a systemic failure with far-reaching consequences,” Green declared, “and we cannot let it happen again.”

Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike’s senior vice president, offered a mea culpa for the incident, attributing the widespread outage to a faulty configuration update that caused a "Blue Screen of Death" on millions of Windows devices. However, his apology fell short of assuaging lawmakers' concerns.

Congress’ interrogation of CrowdStrike comes on the heels of a September 12 report by SEMAFOR, wherein former CrowdStrike employees painted a picture of a company culture that prioritized speed over quality. Multiple sources described a workplace where mistakes were commonplace, and workers were often undertrained. One former manager even recalled warnings about the potential for catastrophic failures if the company continued to release untested products

The outage has also sparked litigation against CrowdStrike, with plaintiffs alleging that the company misled investors about the reliability of its flagship Falcon Sensor product. The complaint accuses CrowdStrike of failing to disclose significant risks associated with its update process and of downplaying the potential consequences of a major outage.