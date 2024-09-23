Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Connex Wins Prestigious Verint CCaaS Reseller of the Year Award at Verint Engage 2024

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Connex Telecommunications is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the CCaaS Reseller of the Year at Verint Engage 2024, held in Orlando, Florida. This award highlights Connex's commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and driving business results through cutting-edge CX automation solutions.

Verint, The CX Automation Company, hosts its annual Engage conference to celebrate customer success and foster growth in CX automation and AI. Connex was recognized among a distinguished group of North and Latin American partners for its expertise, commitment, and successful track record in helping organizations leverage the Verint Open Platform to drive transformative customer experiences.

"We are honored to be named Verint's CCaaS Reseller of the Year and to stand alongside such outstanding partners," said Peter Manickavasagar, COO at Connex. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and innovation, and we are excited to continue empowering businesses to achieve impactful AI outcomes through Verint’s solutions."

Connex has consistently delivered state-of-the-art communication solutions, helping organizations optimize their customer engagement strategies with advanced automation tools. This award further solidifies Connex's position as a leader in the CCaaS space, and as a trusted partner to companies seeking to elevate their customer experience with AI and cloud-based solutions.

ABOUT CONNEX:

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Connex stands as a leader in communication solutions, catering to multinational customers in prominent sectors such as large Financial Institutions, Insurance Providers, Telecommunications Providers, Governmental Institutions, and various enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924325738/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Title: VP HR

Name: Marianne Gracey

Email:mgracey@connexservice.ca

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

SOURCE: Connex Telecommunications

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 08:51 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 08:52 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924325738/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy