KKR, a leading global investment firm, and the Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which a consortium of KKR (on behalf of funds managed by it) and the Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund (the ‘Consortium’) will acquire a 74.25% stake in Queensland Airports Limited (‘Queensland Airports’) from The Infrastructure Fund, managed by Macquarie Asset Management, State Super, and Australian Retirement Trust.

Queensland Airports’ portfolio comprises Gold Coast, Townsville, Longreach and Mount Isa airports, and collectively services travellers across its 39 domestic routes and six international routes, with nearly 66,700 annual aircraft movements.

Andrew Jennings, Managing Director & Head of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Infrastructure, KKR, said, “Our investment in Queensland Airports is a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality asset that provides critical services in a resilient market with strong macro tailwinds. Queensland Airports plays an important role in connecting Queensland communities to the rest of Australia and beyond. We look forward to collaborating with the Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund, Perron Group and the management team to drive growth initiatives to better serve passengers from Australia and abroad.”

In Asia Pacific, KKR’s approach to infrastructure investment combines local knowledge and capabilities with its global network and operational expertise. In Australia, KKR sees transportation, energy, utilities and telecommunications as core to its infrastructure strategy.

KKR is making this investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II Fund. This follows KKR’s announcement in June 2024 at the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity to mobilise infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region, and marks KKR’s latest infrastructure investment in the ANZ region. Past investments in ANZ infrastructure have included: Spark Infrastructure, which owns high-quality, regulated electricity networks across Australia; and Ritchies Transport, a leading transportation operator in New Zealand.

Skip Capital CEO and founder Kim Jackson, said “The Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund is proud to back the Gold Coast, Townsville, Longreach and Mt Isa airports. Alongside delivering critical transport into one of Australia’s highest growth corridors of the Gold Coast, we are excited about our plans to lift the airport’s offering for residents and tourists, and drive energy innovation across the group.”

Skip Capital is making this investment from the Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund. Past investments include data centre owner and operator Stack Infrastructure Australia, Energy Bay, Group Homes Australia and Spark Infrastructure.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2024, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed.

KKR and the Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund were advised by RBC Capital Markets as financial advisor and Gilbert + Tobin as legal counsel.

