Continuum Powders, the industry leader in sustainable, high-performance metal powders for advanced manufacturing, is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Jared Butson as its Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Butson joins Continuum after more than two decades as a leader in the aviation and aerospace industries where he showcased his ability to drive business development and build strong client relationships.

Butson has previously served in successful leadership roles at several key companies in the aerospace sector, including CTS Engines, TurbineAero, and Avidyne Corporation, where he managed key relationships and contracts with engine OEMs, airlines, military, and cargo operators. His deep understanding of client needs and ability to drive sales growth positions him perfectly to lead Continuum Powders into its next phase of global expansion.

"Continuum Powders is on an exciting trajectory, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and a foundational commitment to innovation and sustainability," Butson says. "I’m thrilled to join this exceptional team and contribute to the company’s next phase of growth."

Before joining Continuum Powders, Butson served as Vice President of Sales at CTS Engines, where he played a pivotal role in securing critical long-term contracts and expanding the company’s reach across commercial, military, and cargo sectors. His leadership at TurbineAero and Avidyne Corporation further underscores his expertise in negotiating contracts with a variety of customers and leading sales teams to exceed ambitious targets.

Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders, expressed his enthusiasm over Butson’s appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Jared to our leadership team. His track record of success in the aerospace industry and his deep understanding of our customers’ needs make him a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our business. Jared’s leadership and strategic insights will be invaluable as we expand our market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

Continuum Powders continues to revolutionize the industry with its sustainable, recycled alloy powders and low-carbon footprint production methods, transforming manufacturing across aerospace, automotive, defense, and many other key sectors. Butson’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to driving sustained growth and innovation.

Continuum’s technology offers a distinct advantage over traditional metal powder delivery and service methods by providing a streamlined powder lifecycle management process that significantly reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions. Investors recognize the transformative potential of Continuum's approach, which delivers high-quality, cost-competitive metal powders while minimizing environmental impact.

Continuum Powders is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.

For more information on Continuum Powders’ products and service details, visit www.continuumpowders.com.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States and Singapore. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials.

Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders. For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit www.continuumpowders.com.