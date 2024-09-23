Sections
September 24, 2024

Cool Company Ltd – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 and Availability of Associated Materials

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

COOL COMPANY Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CLCO / CLCO.OL) has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting for November 21, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on the Company’s website at www.coolcoltd.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924939199/en/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • CoolCo – AGM Notice 2024
  • CoolCo – 20F 2023

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924939199/en/

CONTACT: For more information, questions should be directed to:

c/o Cool Company Ltd - +44 207 659 1111 /ir@coolcoltd.comRichard Tyrrell - Chief Executive Officer

John Boots - Chief Financial Officer

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE NORWAY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARITIME ENERGY TRANSPORT OIL/GAS

SOURCE: COOL COMPANY Ltd.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 04:14 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924939199/en

