Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced the Hyper 212 PRO, the latest addition to Cooler Master’s Hyper 212 series of CPU air coolers. Featuring in-house designed heat pipes, the Hyper 212 PRO focuses on displaying the full power of Cooler Master’s proprietary cooling technology in a stylish, eye-catching design.

Cooler Master introduces the Hyper 212 PRO, the latest CPU air cooler in the Hyper 212 series, featuring advanced heat pipe technology and a sleek design. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Hyper 212 PRO is the perfect complement to today’s massive CPUs,” said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. “This product elevates performance and helps protect your investment for years of reliable service.”

Key features and benefits of the Hyper 212 PRO:

230W Thermal Design Power (TDP): Capable of cooling even the most demanding CPUs, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. 100% RAM clearance: A novel asymmetrical heat pipe layout and design provides more RAM clearance than ever before. All-new top cover design: Sleek, all-black, minimalist design add sophistication and style to your build. SickleFlow Edge 120 fan: Delivers exceptional heat dissipation with a visually striking design. Optimized tower cooler design: Redesigned structure maximizes airflow efficiency for superior cooling performance.

Upgrade your cooling system with the Hyper 212 PRO and experience unparalleled performance and style. For more information, please visit: https://www.coolermaster.com/en-global/products/hyper-212-pro/.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.