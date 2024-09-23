Copeland Appoints New Leader for India, Middle East and Africa

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions and leader in the HVAC, Refrigeration and industrial compression industry, has announced that Jagadish Keswani will be joining Copeland as president of the newly formed India, Middle East and Africa regional business unit. Copeland is a standalone company and a portfolio company of Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, within its Capital Partners Fund XIII.

“Jagadish is an excellent addition to the executive team of Copeland and brings with him extensive industry experience within this high-growth region. Jagadish’s experience, energy and fit with the culture that we are establishing across Copeland will ensure that he has an immediate impact on the development and execution of strategies that accelerate Copeland’s visibility and growth in this important region,” said Copeland Chief Executive Officer Ross B. Shuster.

Jagadish has extensive, in-region experience in the HVAC and Controls industry. Jagadish joins us from Johnson Controls, where he most recently resided in Jeddah, KSA, and served as a Regional Leader. Beyond Johnson Controls, Jagadish held leadership roles in Ingersoll Rand, and Blue Star Limited.

“I’m excited to join Copeland as it focuses on accelerating growth in the India, Middle East and Africa region and continues to establish itself as a standalone HVACR and industrial solutions leader,” said Keswani. “Copeland is well positioned to help solve some of the world’s most complex climate challenges by enabling the energy transition, accelerating the transition to low global warming and natural refrigerants and safeguarding perishable food and critical medicines through the cold chain.”

Copeland is a global leader in sustainable heating, cooling, refrigeration and industrial solutions. We help commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential customers reduce their carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. We address issues like climate change, growing populations, electricity demands and complex global supply chains with innovations that advance the energy transition, accelerate the adoption of climate friendly low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and natural refrigerants, and safeguard the world's most critical goods through an efficient and sustainable cold chain. We have over 18,000 employees, with feet on the ground in 50 countries - a global presence that makes it possible to serve customers wherever they are in the world and meet challenges with scale and speed. Our industry-leading brands and diversified portfolio deliver innovation and technology proven in over 200 million installations worldwide. Together, we create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations. For more information, visit copeland.com.