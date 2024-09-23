CorriXR Therapeutics Appoints Jill Castilla to Its Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc. (“CorriXR”), a biotherapeutics company developing unique genetic medicines that optimize the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments by knocking out genes responsible for resistance, today announced the appointment of Jill Castilla to its Board of Directors. Ms. Castilla brings visionary leadership as a nationally recognized innovator in finance and banking.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jill to our Board and believe she will be an invaluable asset with her vision and strong leadership skills,” said Deborah Moorad, Chief Executive Officer of CorriXR. “We trust that Jill’s proven record of success and extensive experience will help drive strategic growth, expand opportunities, and deliver value to the company.”

Jill Castilla is currently President & CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond and founder of its digital military bank ROGER. She serves on the Federal Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors representing the 10th District. She is a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army and chairs the SW Graduate School of Banking at SMU. Ms. Castilla received national acclaim for projects with billionaire Mark Cuban during the COVID-19 crisis, helping thousands of small businesses and families.

Previously, Ms. Castilla served in the U.S. Army and Oklahoma Army National Guard and in management roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. She holds a master’s in economics from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor’s in finance from Hawaii Pacific University, where she serves on its Board of Trustees. She attended post-graduate programs at the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking and The Wharton School.

Ms. Castilla’s visionary leadership has earned the industry’s highest accolades including American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking, Most Innovative CEOs in Banking (Bank Innovation), Most Admired CEOs in Oklahoma (Journal Record), and Oklahoma Venture Forum’s Economic Impact Award. She has been featured on Bloomberg, Fox News and Yahoo Finance.

About CorriXR Therapeutics:

CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused biotherapeutics development company enabled by a novel IP-protected gene editing platform technology. The company is developing genetic medicine to augment and improve the current standard of cancer care by overcoming drug resistance in solid tumors. These genetic medicines are designed to increase the effectiveness of existing therapies for improved patient outcomes.

