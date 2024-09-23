LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Pearpop, the creator marketing company that enables brands to discover and activate creators for social media campaigns, today launched PAIR, its new AI-powered creator review platform for brands. Influencer marketing has evolved significantly over the past decade – and with 27 million paid social media creators in the U.S. alone, according to the Keller Advisory Group, it is crucial for creator marketing companies to have the proper technology and infrastructure in place to deliver the best, most scalable creator marketing solutions for brands.

PAIR promises to help analyze and identify “brand-perfect creator pairings,” thanks to its new creator review platform that drastically streamlines the reviewing and vetting process of creators. While existing solutions in the market tend to focus solely on brand safety and preventing bad pairings, Pearpop argues its new solution goes a significant step further, not only adhering to the most rigorous brand safety standards but also identifying creators uniquely suited to a given brand, consistently maximizing the ROI of creator programs in the process.

Where the former process of vetting creators manually has been highly subjective, PAIR will ground its pairing of creators and brands in objective data, leveraging a proprietary blend of first-party and third-party data to systematically review and display ideal creator pairings for any given brand – powering large-scale creator campaigns and affiliate programs. Brands start by choosing from a wide range of criteria to define their ideal creator partners – including follower count, engagement rate, age, location, content genre and tonality, audience profile, and more.

PAIR’s AI-powered creator review platform will allow brands to rapidly vet and evaluate far greater numbers of creators to arrive at brand-perfect pairings more efficiently and reliably than any other solution on the market. From there, Pearpop’s Creator Management team will conduct a more detailed manual screening to ensure all shortlisted creators meet the highest standards in areas like production quality, brand safety, and tonality, and excludes category conflicts and problematic content.

“Pearpop’s unique technology and approach to connecting creators with the Microsoft brands has made a significant impact on our business,” said Marie-Laure De Veyt, Microsoft’s Senior Influencer and Innovation Marketing Lead. “They’ve taken our investment and amplified its effect, making every dollar work harder for us. This approach has been a key driver in how we approach our marketing efforts, directly contributing to our bottom line. This will only accelerate with the exciting launch of PAIR.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft was able to use Pearpop to analyze thousands of creators against a wide range of criteria, arriving at a data-driven shortlist of 60 qualified creators. Following additional white glove human review, the Pearpop team narrowed down the list to 29 best-suited creators for its Microsoft 365 and Surface campaign, resulting in 142 million impressions and more than 1.4 million direct clicks to retail, at a hyper efficient $0.70 cost per click. Now, with the official introduction of PAIR, these results will become even more efficient and effective.

“PAIR represents a pivotal shift in how brands will approach creator marketing moving forward – this is our industry’s ‘Moneyball Moment,’” said Cole Mason, Pearpop Co-Founder and CEO. “PAIR offers a completely new level of data intelligence for the creator marketing space, giving marketers an unprecedented level of insight, control, and confidence to make brand-right creator pairings.”

In addition to large scale social media campaigns, Pearpop’s key offerings include:

Affiliate Marketing Programs: Pearpop Affiliate Portal empowers brands to vet and manage creator affiliates at scale, integrating with leading affiliate platforms including TikTok Seller Center and more.

Integrated Paid Media: Pearpop’s proprietary “Boost Mode” feature allows brands to turn authentic content posted by creators into high-performing paid ads at the click of a button.

Evergreen Creator Rosters: Allows brands to build and manage scalable rosters of creator talent, fueling authentic, ongoing creator collaboration and community engagement.

Social Media Management: Pearpop Social Studio partners with brands to accelerate organic social growth harnessing the authentic power of creators.

Pearpop’s mission is to help creators earn a living doing what they love, unlocking the value of every social media user on the planet. Since launching in October 2020, the company has become one of the fastest-growing global creator marketing solutions, growing more than 500% since Spring 2023, and earning the trust of blue-chip brand partners including Microsoft, Amazon, American Eagle, Activision, Netflix, and Condé Nast. It is also one of the largest communities of diverse and multicultural creators in the world, with more than 225,000 creators on the platform, and 71% of earnings going to rising star creators with under 1 million followers. Notable celebrity investors in Pearpop include Guy Oseary, Ashton Kutcher, Alexis Ohanian, Bessemer Venture Partners, Point72, Mark Cuban, Gary Vaynerchuk, The Chainsmokers, and Kevin Hart.