Southfield, Michigan , Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we have increased the amount of Warehouse Facility II (the “Facility”), one of our revolving secured warehouse facilities, from $400.0 million to $500.0 million. We also extended the date on which the Facility will cease to revolve from April 30, 2026 to September 20, 2027. The interest rate on borrowings under the Facility has decreased from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 230 basis points to SOFR plus 185 basis points.

There were no other material changes to the Facility. As of September 19, 2024, we had $201.0 million outstanding under the Facility.

Additionally, we announced today that we have extended the $500.0 million asset-backed non-recourse secured financing that we entered into on August 28, 2019 (the “Financing”) and to which we refer as Term ABS 2019-2. Under the amendment effecting the extension, the date on which the Financing will cease to revolve has been extended from August 15, 2025 to September 15, 2026. The amendment also increased the interest rate under the Financing from 5.15% to 5.43%.

There were no other material changes to the terms of the Financing.