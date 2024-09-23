Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

CREO Group, Inc. Acquires United Solutions, Marking a Significant Milestone in its Growth Strategy

KISSIMMEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

CREO Group, Inc. (“CREO Group”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”) and a leading sustainable horticulture packaging solutions provider, proudly announces the acquisition of United Solutions, Inc. (“United Solutions”), a Massachusetts-based leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative household products for indoor and outdoor living.

This acquisition aligns with CREO Group’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, expanding the company's product offerings beyond horticulture and into the home goods sector. United Solutions’ consumer product design and development expertise further strengthens CREO Group’s innovation-driven approach. At the same time, the company’s well-established customer relationships provide an exciting opportunity for CREO Group to accelerate growth across multiple markets and geographies.

As part of the transition, Dave Reilly, the CEO of United Solutions, will become the CEO of CREO Group. Justin Smith, an Executive Partner at Mill Point Capital and CREO Group's Interim CEO, will continue as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

Dave Reilly, CEO of United Solutions since 2020, brings extensive experience from previous roles at Dorel Industries, Shark Ninja, Apple, Berkshire Partners, and Hasbro. He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of high-performing and collaborative teams that drive toward a customer-centric focus.

Justin Smith commented, "CREO Group was established with a vision for long-term growth in sustainable manufacturing. Acquiring United Solutions, combined with Dave Reilly's leadership, underscores our commitment to that vision. Dave’s proven track record makes him an ideal fit to lead CREO into the future.”

Dave Reilly stated, "I’m extremely proud of what the United Solutions team has accomplished to become a market leader. I am excited to lead the newly combined CREO Group. We look forward to driving growth, innovation, and manufacturing excellence in partnership with Mill Point."

CREO Group’s legacy brands, Nursery Supplies, Inc. and CREO Greenhouse, will continue to leverage innovation, sustainable design, and specialized horticulture expertise. Adding United Solutions will enhance resources to CREO’s research and development efforts, strengthen distribution capabilities, and further support the company’s product-led growth strategy.

“We are excited about this next step in CREO Group’s journey and look forward to continued growth through cutting-edge solutions. United Solutions brings a complementary product line and a forward-thinking team whose expertise will help CREO expand into new markets and strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable manufacturing, with a combined recycling capacity of over 150 million pounds annually. We are confident that this acquisition will create significant value for our customers and stakeholders as we continue to execute our long-term strategic vision,” added Mark Paolano, Partner at Mill Point Capital.

About CREO Group Inc.

Headquartered in Kissimmee, FL, CREO Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of consumer goods and horticultural solutions. The company’s capabilities include blow molding, pressure forming, injection molding, vacuum forming, custom printing/branding, and an in-house resin recycling platform. Nursery Supplies, United Solutions, and CREO Greenhouse continue to deliver top-tier solutions to their respective end markets under the CREO Group umbrella. For more information, visit creogroup.com.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors throughout North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

About United Solutions Inc.

United Solutions is a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative household products for indoor and outdoor living. United’s family of brands include Rubbermaid, Mighty Tuff, ECOSense, and ECOSolutions. United’s products are developed for the Paint, Trash, Consumer Storage, Pet, and Lawn & Garden categories. For more information, please visit www.unitedsolutions.net.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920747272/en/

Jiaeh Kim, (212) 416-5800,info@millpoint.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES ASSET MANAGEMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING DATA ANALYTICS PACKAGING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CHEMICALS/PLASTICS FINANCE CONSULTING MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Mill Point Capital LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/20/2024 04:16 PM/DISC: 09/20/2024 04:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920747272/en

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
