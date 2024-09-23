BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a leading provider of workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment, and advisory services, proudly announces that its CEO, John A. Martins, has been named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces CEO list for 2024.

This accolade, awarded in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), recognizes CEOs who have fostered exceptional workplace cultures where employees feel valued, inspired, and appreciated. The rankings are based on extensive surveys of employees across various industries, highlighting leaders who prioritize employee well-being and engagement.

John A. Martins expressed his gratitude for this recognition, stating, "I am deeply honored to be named among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces CEOs. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire team at Cross Country, who work tirelessly to create a supportive and empowering environment for all our employees. Our success is driven by our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and respect."

The evaluation process focused on several key areas from BPI's Spark Model, including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Outstanding Achievement. Employee feedback played a crucial role in assessing their engagement, satisfaction, and dedication to the organization’s success, leading to the final selection of CEOs.

