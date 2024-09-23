Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Cross River and Forward Bring Payouts-As-A-Service to Software Developers

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, and Forward, a technology partner empowering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies to integrate and monetize payments, are addressing some of the core payment challenges currently inhibiting the growth of SaaS providers through embedded payment offerings.

“We are proud to join forces with Forward to offer payouts-as-a-service, a solution that caters to the unique financial requirements of SaaS providers,” said Adam Goller, Head of Fintech Banking at Cross River. “This venture aligns with our commitment to driving safe and responsible innovation in the fintech space and supporting the growth of forward-thinking businesses.”

By providing embedded payments, such as same-day ACH payouts, for SaaS platforms, Cross River and Forward have created a robust ecosystem that addresses the evolving needs of the SaaS industry. This supports platforms in boosting revenue, improving customer experience and increasing product stickiness. The collaboration empowers SaaS providers, offering them a strategic advantage in an increasingly competitive landscape and leaving a lasting impact on the financial operations of the industry.

“At Forward, we’ve always believed in the power of payments to unlock new opportunities for SaaS providers," said Brandon Lloyd, CEO and Co-Founder of Forward. "Collaborating with Cross River allows us to offer an embedded payment solution that not only addresses the unique challenges of the SaaS industry but empowers these platforms to grow and innovate. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial technology that drives profitability and enhances the customer experience for software creators.”

The companies will facilitate the growth of SaaS platforms and in turn, expand the embedded payment landscape. Forward selected Cross River to support its embedded payments and payouts-as-a-service offering for the Company’s proprietary API technology and innovative approach that enables faster payouts than traditional institutions.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Leading the industry, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

About Forward

Forward is giving back to the software community with a payments offering we wish existed when we were operating vertical SaaS companies. We care about your success and want payments to help our partners make their core business more profitable. Our offering includes a payment facilitation software and services platform built by software creators for software creators. Payments expertise in program design, technical integration in less than a week, on-going merchant sales support, and the ability to migrate to a registered payment facilitator at any time.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924142508/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cross River

Mackenzie DeLuca

201-808-7000 ext. 778

mdeluca@crossriver.comForward

Julie VerHage-Greenberg

269-207-4760

julie@getfwd.com

KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PAYMENTS FINANCE FINTECH BANKING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS SOFTWARE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Cross River Bank

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924142508/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy