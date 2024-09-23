MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the launch of an innovative Reporting and Analytics Framework designed specifically for CFOs. This proprietary framework provides a structured approach to help businesses gain competitive advantage by creating value and driving enterprise transformation through strategic financial management, leveraging automated, accurate, and connected data, real-time daily close, visual integrated dashboards, and predictive analytics.

The Reporting and Analytics Framework is designed to meet the increasing demands placed on CFOs, helping them to move beyond conventional metrics and gain valuable insights into critical KPIs. Conceptualized as an iceberg, the framework leverages innovative technology to systematically address the critical components needed to gain a holistic understanding of the organization and promote competitive advantage.

The framework comprises a multi-layered approach:

Day-to-Day Transactions: Advanced workflows and enhanced datasets enable CFOs to lead strategic transformations. Optimized processes, controls, systems, and tools refine customer-facing applications, maximizing the power of data. Financial Consolidation: By automating reconciliations, journal entries, and consolidations, the framework ensures speed and accuracy in reporting. Aggregated accounts and centralized financial data streamline the close process. Data Consolidation: Operational data consolidation provides a holistic understanding of the business. By integrating external data sources, the framework enables data-based decision-making and a unified enterprise perspective. Planning and Analytics: Combining operational and financial data, the framework visualized end-to-end operations, enhancing forecast accuracy and optimizing spend through advanced analytics and actionable insights.

“In today’s fast-paced environment, CFOs are increasingly driving strategic firm-wide initiatives and being asked to produce enhanced reporting that is a useful predictor of the future, requiring more than historical data,” said Tom Alexander, Business Transformation Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. “With our framework, we’re offering CFOs a path to get ahead of the competition with a comprehensive toolkit that goes beyond surface-level reporting and will provide them with the ability to unlock the full potential of their data, drive strategic decisions, and lead enterprise-wide transformation with confidence.”

“With our clients, we’ve observed a reduction in process cycle time, zero-based reporting, and upskilled finance teams,” he added. “The employee experience that comes with producing value and limiting the transactional activities have helped CFOs and their teams to elevate their brand within the organization.”

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized finance, operations, and technology advisory services. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors, the firm solves today’s most pressing challenges and creates present and future enterprise value through accounting and risk, technology-enabled transformation, and transaction solutions. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., CrossCountry has employees across the United States and in strategic international locations. With an unwavering commitment to providing a better experience, they are regularly recognized as a best place to work. Learn more atcrosscountry-consulting.com.