JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release third quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.

