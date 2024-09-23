LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Curacao, the omnichannel retailer providing access to top brands, products and financial services, today announced it will celebrate the opening of its Tucson location’s new two-story store at the Tucson Mall with the largest grand opening extravaganza the city has ever seen. On Saturday, October 5, 2024, the Tucson community is invited to enjoy spectacular doorbuster deals and take part in an all-day entertainment celebration, including an appearance by Emmy® Award-winning host and actor Mario Lopez.

Leading retailer Curacao announces the official grand opening of its new Tucson store at the Tucson Mall on October 5, 2024. This vibrant event will feature unbeatable doorbuster deals and live performances from talented artists, including Tucson native Luis Coronel.

Curacao’s Grand Opening Doorbuster Deals:

Samsung 65” Crystal UHD 4K Smart T V: $295, limited quantity: 30 HP 14” Laptop PC: $127, limited quantity: 30 Segway F25 Electric Scooter: $297, limited quantity: 50 GE Top Freezer Refrigerator: $195, limited quantity: 10 Davinci Gabby Pillowback Swivel Glider: $48, limited quantity: 50 HP DeskJet All-In-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer: $17, limited quantity: 50 Ray-Ban Sunglasses : $48, limited quantity: 30 Samsung Galaxy Buds FE White: $27, limited 50 Tuscan Hill 7 Pc Dining Set: $297, limited quantity: 5 Sealy Remington Spring Queen Bed: $198, limited quantity 10 Huffy Spiderman or Princess Inline Kids’ Scooter: $8, limited quantity: 50 LEGO sets: $1, limited quantity: 50

“Our new Tucson store is truly state-of-the-art, offering the best deals and unforgettable shopping experiences,” said Alison Gaxiola, Store Manager of the Tucson Mall Curacao store. “With modern conveniences that reflect our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, we hope the community will join us in celebrating this exciting milestone. It’s our way of saying thank you for the incredible support Tucson has shown us over the years.”

A Grand Celebration in Tucson

Join Curacao at its new state-of-the-art store at the Tucson Mall, located at 4500 N Oracle Road on Saturday, October 5 from 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM MT for a celebration all designed to create memories and unforgettable fun for the whole family. The event features:

Celebrity Appearance: Customers can look forward to a memorable visit from Emmy® Award-winning host and actor Mario Lopez.

Live Performances: Catch an exciting lineup of talent, including Mexican-American singer and Tucson native Luis Coronel , reggaeton singer Mariah Angeliq , Queen tribute band Bohemian Queen , and Led Zeppelin tribute band Zep-LA .

Price-Beat Guarantee: Attendees will have access to the latest high-quality electronics, furniture, appliances, home décor, fashion and home entertainment, all backed by Curacao’s price-beat guarantee and exceptional customer service.

Fun for All Ages: Experience a variety of activities, including interactive crafts, entertainment and fantastic giveaways.

It’s a party for the whole community to enjoy, discover, and explore the latest possibilities for the future. Visit icuracao.com/tucson-event for a detailed schedule of events and follow Curacao on social media for even more surprises.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export, and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through The Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada.

For more information, visit icuracao.com.