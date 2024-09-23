SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Investigation Into Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI):

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Customers Bancorp’s recent assurances that expense reduction opportunities would not adversely impact “risk management and compliance or critical technology investments” and “these are the areas we plan to enhance even further by redeploying savings.”

Cracks may have emerged beginning on April 12, 2024, when Customers Bancorp announced the abrupt termination “for cause” of its then-CFO Carla A. Leibold. Customers Bancorp said she “violated company policy” but gave no further explanation other than to say she disputed the characterization. This news sent the price of Customers Bancorp shares almost 5% lower the next day.

Then, on April 25, 2024, Customers Bancorp announced that the company and Leibold entered into a separation agreement that day, under which they recharacterized the termination of her employment as a “separation by mutual agreement.” This move, however, was met with skepticism by investors, as Customers Bancorp shares fell over 5% over the next day.

Most recently, on August 8, 2024, Customers Bancorp attached an agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia (“Reserve Bank”) to its quarterly filing. The agreement recited that the Reserve Bank “identified significant deficiencies related to [Customers] Bank’s risk management practices and compliance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering” and “regulations issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Department of the Treasury[.]” This news drove the price of Customers Bancorp shares over 13% lower that day.