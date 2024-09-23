Cyara Announces Appointment of Raj Gupta as Chief Technology Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Cyara, the leading AI-powered Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Platform provider is excited to announce the appointment of Raj Gupta as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 1 st 2024.

Raj brings over 20 years of engineering leadership experience to Cyara. His career includes leadership roles at renowned technology companies such as Cogito, VERA Security, Navis, NICE, and Oracle. Raj has a strong track record of driving AI and machine learning innovations, leading next-generation data security initiatives, and spearheading global product development efforts across various sectors including artificial intelligence, supply chain, and customer experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raj to Cyara as our Chief Technology Officer,” said Rishi Rana, Cyara President. “His deep expertise in technology and leadership in driving transformative innovations are exactly what Cyara needs as we continue to align more closely with our strategic goals and position ourselves for future growth.”

Raj holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Computer Science from Ohio State University and a Master’s degree in Management from Harvard University. His strategic vision and technical expertise have consistently delivered transformative results across all organizations he has been a part of.

In his new role, Raj will be responsible for leading Cyara’s Engineering, CloudOps, Product Management, and Security teams. He will focus on advancing the company’s product and technology strategy and fostering a culture of innovation to ensure Cyara continues to lead in the automated CX assurance market.

“I am honored to join Cyara and contribute to its mission of delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative technology solutions,” said Raj Gupta. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Cyara to drive the company’s growth and technological advancements.”

Cyara revolutionizes the way businesses transform and optimize their customer experiences. Cyara’s AI-led CX Transformation Platform empowers enterprises to deliver flawless interactions across voice, video, digital, and chatbot experiences. With Cyara, businesses improve customer journeys through continuous innovation while reducing cost and minimizing risk. With a 96% customer retention rate and world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS), today’s leading global brands trust Cyara every day to assure CX journeys and transform CX experiences.