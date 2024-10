VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics, the leading manufacturer of education headsets for all classroom environments, today announced the AC-6012 USB-A Headset has received a 2024 Readers' Choice Award presented by SmartBrief on EdTech. Recognized in the “Hardware & Technology” category, the AC-6012 is a durable, reliable headset that facilitates learning for students of all ages. See the complete list of SmartBrief on EdTech Readers’ Choice award winners here.

The SmartBrief on EdTech Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate companies and products making a lasting impact on the education industry. Through innovative solutions, the latest technology or pioneering problem-solving, the awards aim to recognize those who are changing the education landscape for the better. Winners across 11 categories are selected by industry professionals and end-users in the education community, who vote for the edtech tools they rely on most.

“There is no greater honor than winning an award voted on by the very industry professionals you aim to help,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “For nearly 20 years we have been focused on designing and manufacturing education headsets that truly solve classroom problems, so this recognition is especially meaningful.”

The AC-6012 USB-A Headset from Cyber Acoustics is selected as a SmartBrief on EdTech Readers’ Choice Award Winner in the Hardware & Technology Category

Cyber Acoustics Education Headsets Offer Durability and Reliable Performance Part of Cyber Acoustics AC-6000 series of classroom headphones and headsets, the AC-6012 is a USB-A headset that’s built to withstand even the toughest students. The headset features a durable headband that can be bent or twisted, in-line volume and mute controls, a tangle-free braided TuffCord that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, without sacrificing performance.