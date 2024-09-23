Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

CyberEdge Group Announces SecurityBuzz.com – Your Trusted Source for the Latest in Cybersecurity News and Trends

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

CyberEdge Group, a leading marketing and research firm serving the cybersecurity industry’s top vendors, today announced the official launch of its innovative new cybersecurity news website, SecurityBuzz.com – a one-stop platform for all things cybersecurity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924023223/en/

Security Buzz is designed for cybersecurity professionals, businesses, and individuals looking to stay informed and proactive in defending against cyberattacks. The website features comprehensive reporting on data breaches, security advisories, emerging technologies, and policy developments from around the world. Whether you're a CISO, IT manager, or tech-savvy consumer, Security Buzz will provide timely and accurate information tailored to your needs.

Key Features of Security Buzz:

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying informed about the latest cybersecurity threats, trends, and innovations is more critical than ever. Key features of Security Buzz include:

  • Breaking News & Alerts: Immediate updates on cyber incidents and emerging threats, helping you stay ahead of potential attacks.
  • Expert Analysis & Opinions: In-depth articles from industry experts, providing insights into the latest trends, vulnerabilities, and best practices in cybersecurity.
  • Interviews with Cybersecurity Leaders: Thought-provoking discussions with top minds in the field, sharing their strategies and perspectives on tackling today’s most pressing security challenges.
  • Webinars: Live and pre-recorded webinars where readers can learn from industry leaders and experts.
  • Learning Center: Coming soon – a library of how-to guides, tutorials, and tool reviews to help IT professionals defend their organizations against the latest threats.

A Commitment to Excellence and Accuracy

“We’re thrilled to launch Security Buzz at a time when cybersecurity has become one of the most critical issues of our age,” said Steve Piper, Founder and CEO of CyberEdge Group and Editor-in-Chief of Security Buzz. “Our mission is to deliver accurate, timely, and actionable information to help IT professionals and the general public navigate the complex world of cybersecurity. By offering a mix of breaking news, expert insights, and practical resources, we aim to empower our readers to make informed decisions and enhance their cyber defense strategies.”

Stay Informed

As cyberthreats continue to grow in sophistication and frequency, Security Buzz is committed to being your trusted source for cybersecurity news and analysis. We invite you to visit SecurityBuzz.com and subscribe to our newsletter, “The Buzz,” for weekly updates and news flashes delivered directly to your inbox.

For more information, visit SecurityBuzz.com, follow us on X at @security_buzz, or contact us at info@securitybuzz.com.

About CyberEdge Group

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CyberEdge is the largest, fastest-growing marketing and research firm dedicated to serving cybersecurity vendor marketing teams. Founded in 2012, CyberEdge is comprised of more than 50 veteran consultants with experience serving software vendors and service providers in virtually every IT security industry segment. CyberEdge gives its clients the edge they need to generate quality leads, shorten sales cycles, and defeat the competition. For more information, visit CyberEdgeGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924023223/en/

CONTACT: Steve Piper

Founder & CEO

CyberEdge Group

443.603.1500

steve.piper@cyberedgegroup.com

KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS MEDIA INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SECURITY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS DIGITAL MARKETING MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS CONTENT MARKETING

SOURCE: CyberEdge Group

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 06:15 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 06:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924023223/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy