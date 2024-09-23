ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
CyberEdge Group, a leading marketing and research firm serving the cybersecurity industry’s top vendors, today announced the official launch of its innovative new cybersecurity news website, SecurityBuzz.com – a one-stop platform for all things cybersecurity.
Security Buzz is designed for cybersecurity professionals, businesses, and individuals looking to stay informed and proactive in defending against cyberattacks. The website features comprehensive reporting on data breaches, security advisories, emerging technologies, and policy developments from around the world. Whether you're a CISO, IT manager, or tech-savvy consumer, Security Buzz will provide timely and accurate information tailored to your needs.
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying informed about the latest cybersecurity threats, trends, and innovations is more critical than ever. Key features of Security Buzz include:
A Commitment to Excellence and Accuracy
“We’re thrilled to launch Security Buzz at a time when cybersecurity has become one of the most critical issues of our age,” said Steve Piper, Founder and CEO of CyberEdge Group and Editor-in-Chief of Security Buzz. “Our mission is to deliver accurate, timely, and actionable information to help IT professionals and the general public navigate the complex world of cybersecurity. By offering a mix of breaking news, expert insights, and practical resources, we aim to empower our readers to make informed decisions and enhance their cyber defense strategies.”
Stay Informed
As cyberthreats continue to grow in sophistication and frequency, Security Buzz is committed to being your trusted source for cybersecurity news and analysis. We invite you to visit SecurityBuzz.com and subscribe to our newsletter, “The Buzz,” for weekly updates and news flashes delivered directly to your inbox.
For more information, visit SecurityBuzz.com, follow us on X at @security_buzz, or contact us at info@securitybuzz.com.
About CyberEdge Group
CyberEdge is the largest, fastest-growing marketing and research firm dedicated to serving cybersecurity vendor marketing teams. Founded in 2012, CyberEdge is comprised of more than 50 veteran consultants with experience serving software vendors and service providers in virtually every IT security industry segment. CyberEdge gives its clients the edge they need to generate quality leads, shorten sales cycles, and defeat the competition. For more information, visit CyberEdgeGroup.com.
