Cyolo Revolutionizes Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Cyolo today announced Cyolo PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) with Intelligent Supervision for Operational Technology (OT), a first-in-the-market, groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered supervision capability that simplifies the oversight process while enhancing security and operational efficiency in critical environments. This new enhancement exemplifies Cyolo’s commitment to providing organizations with better security, operational agility, and productivity with intelligent identity-based connectivity, whether human to machine or machine to machine. Intelligent Supervision will significantly ease the burden of manual oversight on administrators and supervisors by leveraging AI to analyze, summarize, and automate supervision of privileged and critical sessions.

"As part of our commitment to securing access to critical systems, Cyolo PRO has long included robust session recording and supervisory capabilities. However, we’ve seen that managing so much data can become overwhelming for many teams. To address this challenge, we are delivering our latest innovation: a set of new AI capabilities that will simplify supervision management,” said Dedi Yarkoni, CTO and co-founder at Cyolo. “Intelligent Supervision for OT will lower the operational burden on security teams while allowing them to more effectively and efficiently supervise connections to their critical assets.”

Introducing Cyolo PRO with Intelligent Supervision for OT

Cyolo PRO is an advanced secure remote access (SRA) solution designed to address the distinct challenges of managing and securing privileged and high-risk access scenarios in OT environments. With Cyolo PRO, organizations gain unparalleled control and visibility over remote sessions, harness advanced AI technologies to enhance security, streamline operations, and ensure compliance. Intelligent Supervision for OT delivers additional capabilities, including:

Security Risk Score Analysis with Automated Reports: The core of Intelligent Supervision for OT lies in its advanced risk scoring system. Cyolo PRO will generate a score for each remote session based on the level of security risk it poses. This risk score will enable supervisors to quickly identify and prioritize high-risk sessions, allowing them to focus on what matters most. The risk score is accompanied by detailed session reports to further improve prioritization and decision-making. As with other Cyolo PRO capabilities, data can be seamlessly integrated to support logging or automated actions.

AI Session Supervision: The AI-driven monitoring activity will oversee ongoing sessions, acting as an extra pair of eyes and continuously scanning for suspicious actions or potential errors. If a security threat is detected, the system will alert the supervisor to conduct an immediate intervention. Admins can set up a policy configuration that will pause the session until the unusual activity can be investigated. This proactive, context-aware supervision will help prevent security incidents and breaches before they escalate, reducing safety risks and ensuring that critical systems remain operational.

The benefits of Intelligent Supervision for OT include:

Improved security: Third-party and critical access scenarios are continuously monitored without additional overhead with proactive monitoring.

Enhanced operational agility: Teams are able to optimize their time and focus on the sessions and connections that pose the biggest potential threat to the business.

Minimized downtime: Organizations can avoid safety issues and operational downtime by receiving alerts on risky security issues as they happen, helping ensure business continuity and safety.

Increased cost savings: Automated session supervision reduces the need for extensive manual review, helping organizations reduce operational overhead and save on both time and resources.

Strengthened compliance: While simplifying compliance and Global Standards Management, automating the session review process makes it easier to manage and document hours of session recordings to meet industry regulatory requirements.

In addition to Intelligent Supervision for OT, another recent enhancement to Cyolo PRO is the secure file transfer feature and integrated file scanning. This functionality ensures that files shared during remote access sessions are scanned for potential threats and provides the ability to transfer them securely within the organization.

“Our objective has always been to help our customers improve their security, while simultaneously enhancing operational agility and productivity,” said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. “Having been a CISO myself, I have a visceral understanding of the complexities and frustrations around managing supervision and recording, especially in an OT setting. With this innovation, we’re further simplifying these vital capabilities, enhancing both productivity and admin experience, and helping teams achieve their ultimate goal of minimizing downtime.”

Cyolo PRO Secures the Riskiest Access Scenarios

Cyolo PRO directly addresses the unique challenges associated with privileged and high-risk access. These include the complexities of connecting third-party vendors, overseeing access to critical systems, and meeting rising compliance requirements. As organizations increasingly rely on external support and face growing regulatory pressures, Cyolo provides the necessary tools to maintain control and visibility over these sensitive operations.