Cyolo Revolutionizes Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision

Cyolo today announced Cyolo PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) with Intelligent Supervision for Operational Technology (OT), a first-in-the-market, groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered supervision capability that simplifies the oversight process while enhancing security and operational efficiency in critical environments. This new enhancement exemplifies Cyolo’s commitment to providing organizations with better security, operational agility, and productivity with intelligent identity-based connectivity, whether human to machine or machine to machine. Intelligent Supervision will significantly ease the burden of manual oversight on administrators and supervisors by leveraging AI to analyze, summarize, and automate supervision of privileged and critical sessions.
"As part of our commitment to securing access to critical systems, Cyolo PRO has long included robust session recording and supervisory capabilities. However, we’ve seen that managing so much data can become overwhelming for many teams. To address this challenge, we are delivering our latest innovation: a set of new AI capabilities that will simplify supervision management,” said Dedi Yarkoni, CTO and co-founder at Cyolo. “Intelligent Supervision for OT will lower the operational burden on security teams while allowing them to more effectively and efficiently supervise connections to their critical assets.”
Introducing Cyolo PRO with Intelligent Supervision for OT
Cyolo PRO is an advanced secure remote access (SRA) solution designed to address the distinct challenges of managing and securing privileged and high-risk access scenarios in OT environments. With Cyolo PRO, organizations gain unparalleled control and visibility over remote sessions, harness advanced AI technologies to enhance security, streamline operations, and ensure compliance. Intelligent Supervision for OT delivers additional capabilities, including:
The benefits of Intelligent Supervision for OT include:
In addition to Intelligent Supervision for OT, another recent enhancement to Cyolo PRO is the secure file transfer feature and integrated file scanning. This functionality ensures that files shared during remote access sessions are scanned for potential threats and provides the ability to transfer them securely within the organization.
“Our objective has always been to help our customers improve their security, while simultaneously enhancing operational agility and productivity,” said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. “Having been a CISO myself, I have a visceral understanding of the complexities and frustrations around managing supervision and recording, especially in an OT setting. With this innovation, we’re further simplifying these vital capabilities, enhancing both productivity and admin experience, and helping teams achieve their ultimate goal of minimizing downtime.”
Cyolo PRO Secures the Riskiest Access Scenarios
Cyolo PRO directly addresses the unique challenges associated with privileged and high-risk access. These include the complexities of connecting third-party vendors, overseeing access to critical systems, and meeting rising compliance requirements. As organizations increasingly rely on external support and face growing regulatory pressures, Cyolo provides the necessary tools to maintain control and visibility over these sensitive operations.
For more information about Cyolo and the new Intelligent Supervision for OT capabilities, please visit www.cyolo.io.
About Cyolo
Cyolo is a leading OT cybersecurity innovator dedicated to providing cutting-edge access solutions for all environments and deployment scenarios. With a focus on security, operational agility, and user experience, Cyolo is fostering a transition from merely enabling access to empowering operations, productivity, and compliance with its Cyolo PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) solution. To learn more, visit https://cyolo.io/.
