CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Findings in Study with SMC Laboratories

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today a preliminary review of results from its preclinical study with SMC Laboratories.

SMC Laboratories, a company specializing in preclinical drug efficacy evaluations using various models of inflammation and fibrosis in mice, conducted a study that assessed the optimal dosing of leronlimab in the MASH setting and potential synergies with Resmetirom, the only currently approved therapy for the treatment of MASH. A preliminary review of the study results has led to several encouraging findings, as follows:

Leronlimab monotherapy (700 mg) demonstrated statistically significant fibrosis reversal compared to an isotype IgG4 control arm (p<0.01); Leronlimab monotherapy appeared to demonstrate dose-dependent antifibrotic activity, with leronlimab 700 mg performing better at reversing liver fibrosis compared to leronlimab 350 mg; and Leronlimab monotherapy (700 mg) appears to have better anti-fibrotic activity compared to Resmetirom (p=0.057).

“These initial results are very exciting and confirm our belief that leronlimab has the potential to be materially beneficial for patients suffering from a number of medical concerns,” said Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO of CytoDyn. “While additional research is necessary to confirm and explore these findings further, we are very encouraged about the potential for leronlimab to support therapeutics meant to address MASH and specifically fibrosis and related complications in the liver.”

CytoDyn is in discussions with SMC Laboratories regarding next steps – including supplemental lab studies to expand on these promising findings, further explore potential synergies and continue to advance the Company’s clinical pipeline.

About CytoDyn