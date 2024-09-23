Program to Provide $100,000 in Support of Communications and Outreach for Patient Advocacy Organizations Focused on Cardiovascular Diseases

Deadline for Applications is November 4th, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for the seventh annual Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program. The program will award five grants in the amount of $20,000 each to patient advocacy organizations serving the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and heart failure communities. The grants are intended to support increased communications, awareness building and community engagement.

“Communications and outreach are vital drivers of impact for nonprofit patient organizations, yet these efforts are often underfunded. As a result, segments of the patient community are left unaware of available resources and organizations may struggle to reach other critical audiences such as new donors or partners,” said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics’ Senior Director of Patient Advocacy and Engagement. “The Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program aims to bridge this gap by funding innovative and essential initiatives that seek to amplify reach, broaden community engagement and ensure that those in greatest need are connected to the resources available to them.”

The Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program supports patient advocacy organizations in expanding their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communications, marketing or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Funding from the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program may help with programming or personnel, depending on each organization’s needs. The recipients of the 2024 Cytokinetics Communications Grants were the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Cardiomyopathy UK, Global Heart Hub, HeartBrothers Foundation and WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease.

Eligible organizations must have nonprofit organization or registered charity status in the United States, Canada, Europe or United Kingdom and serve the patient communities in HCM or heart failure. Organizations applying for the grant are required to submit a proposal outlining communication activities that the funding would support and the potential impact of the funding. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of representatives from Cytokinetics based on the proposal’s alignment with selection criteria. More details can be found at the application portal listed below. Recipients are responsible for providing an outcomes report to Cytokinetics to measure the impact and results of the funding at the end of the year. Applications may now be submitted online at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/communications_grant. The deadline to apply is November 4, 2024, and the grant recipients will be announced in January 2025. For more information on the program, including eligibility guidelines, visit https://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving/.

