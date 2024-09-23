PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the “Company”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced it is expanding its executive team with the appointment of Sophie Ames as chief human resources officer.

At D-Wave, Ames will lead the global human capital innovation strategy essential to the Company’s next phase of growth and will focus on building strong connections between the Company’s performance, people and processes across the entire employee lifecycle engagement.

“With D-Wave’s growing momentum in the new era of commercial quantum computing, we’re excited to welcome Sophie and leverage her broad expertise to further scale our teams and capabilities worldwide,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “Sophie’s proven track record and experience will add strategic value to the human resources function as we continue to build and differentiate D-Wave’s employee value proposition in a distinctive labor marketplace.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join D-Wave and be part of a company leading the next technology innovation revolution. It is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of an industry and to bring the human capital function to the forefront of growth,” said Ames.

Ames brings broad international HR experience to D-Wave, having held leadership roles with leading public and private international technology and services companies including Mitel, ServiceMax, Veritas Technologies LLC, Avaya, Amdocs, and Thomson Legal & Regulatory.

