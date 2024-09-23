MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

DataVisor is redefining the future of fraud and risk management, marked by impressive year-over-year growth. By continuously enhancing its product offerings and strategically expanding its leadership team, the company has earned broader industry recognition, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership, and staying ahead of emerging threats with next-generation solutions.

Strong Year-Over-Year Growth

To date, DataVisor has achieved a remarkable Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth from 2023. This growth has been driven in part by a strong increase in the acquisition of large, branded customers, with year-over-year growth from product innovation and existing customer expansions.

Strategic Leadership Expansion

To accelerate its ongoing expansion and innovation, DataVisor is excited to announce multiple recent additions to its leadership team, including Dennis Maicon as VP of Banking and Payments, Brenda Banks as VP of BaaS and BSA, Greg Fischer as VP of Strategic Account Customer Success, Mike Cook as VP of Product Solutions, and Kedar Toraskar as VP of Product Strategy, Ecosystem and Partnership. These seasoned industry veterans bring decades of domain expertise in financial crime, fraud prevention, and compliance, further enhancing DataVisor's solutions for fraud and AML use cases. In addition, their collective experience in product strategy, customer success, and go-to-market strategies for high-growth companies will be instrumental in driving innovation, expanding capabilities, and advancing DataVisor's growth and vision to drive excellence.

Recent Innovations and Industry Recognition

DataVisor has recently unveiled a series of innovative products, enhancements, and received multiple analyst award recognitions, reinforcing its leading position in the fraud and risk management industry.

The company has launched a new end-to-end AML solution, leveraging advanced AI-driven technology for real-time monitoring and compliance, significantly enhancing anti-money laundering capabilities. The upgraded multi-tenancy solution now offers flexible and scalable options for deploying fraud prevention and AML strategies across multiple sub-tenants. Complementing these innovations, DataVisor’s new Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution addresses regulatory challenges for sponsor banks, offering robust tools for compliance and risk management.

Building on another year of remarkable success, DataVisor is also thrilled to announce its latest industry accolades. The company has received two Fraud & AML Impact Awards from Datos Insights - for the second consecutive year in Transaction Fraud Monitoring and Decisioning and a gold award in the Joint AML and Fraud Innovation category. Additionally, DataVisor’s AML solution was honored with a Global BankTech Award for Best AML Technology Solution by a Vendor and in the Chartis FCC50 Awards in the Risk Appetite Tuning and No/Low Code Customization categories. These honors underscore DataVisor’s accomplishments in advancing state of the art in fraud and financial crime prevention.

Looking Ahead

Building on recent achievements, DataVisor is poised for continued strong growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome several industry leaders to DataVisor as they join us in expanding our mission of continuous innovation,” said Yinglian Xie, CEO and Co-Founder of DataVisor. “Their expertise strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions, and we are proud to be recognized by industry analysts with prestigious awards for our efforts. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to advancing our technologies, building strong partnerships, and staying ahead of emerging threats. Our commitment to excellence ensures we remain at the forefront of fraud and risk prevention, empowering our customers across payments, banking, and fintech."

For more information about DataVisor’s fraud and AML solutions, visit www.datavisor.com.