Erlanger, Ky., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary are thrilled to mark a decade of dedication and commitment to supporting members of the military community in finding meaningful employment opportunities.

Since 2014, DAV and RecruitMilitary have hosted more than 1,000 in-person and virtual job fairs, resulting in approximately 187,000 job offers to veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses. The collaboration between the organizations has empowered thousands of veterans to secure employment and transition smoothly into civilian life.

DAV and RecruitMilitary job fairs have become essential platforms for veterans to connect with employers seeking to hire individuals with military backgrounds. Employers from various industries including government agencies, healthcare, IT, manufacturing and other industries attend these events to meet and hire qualified veterans.

“RecruitMilitary’s employment services align well with our mission of empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity,” said Lamarr Couser, DAV national employment director. “Meaningful employment is a crucial aspect to a healthy, successful transition back into civilian life, and we are proud to continue the work with RecruitMilitary in connecting the military community with employers that recognize the value that veterans bring into the workplace.”

“Celebrating 10 years of partnership with DAV is a true honor for our team,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best. “Our shared mission to connect employers with the military community is the foundation of our work together, and we are grateful to work with a service organization that brings so much value to those who served.”

To learn more about DAV and RecruitMilitary, their upcoming events and the services they provide to veterans and employers, visit their websites at dav.org and recruitmilitary.com.