NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

DDC Enterprise, Ltd., (NYSEAM: DDC) (“DayDayCook,” “DDC,” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand Asian consumer food company, is thrilled to announce the launch of Yai’s Thai’s new series of BBQ and hot sauces, now available at Sprouts Farmers Market. This partnership marks Sprouts as the first-to-market retail partner for Yai’s Thai’s flavorful offerings, with the new sauces set to hit shelves across 400 Sprouts locations nationwide.

Yai's Thai has been dedicated to bringing authentic Thai flavors to consumers, and this new line of BBQ and hot sauces is no exception. Crafted with high-quality ingredients and traditional recipes, these new sauces promise to elevate any meal with a delicious burst of flavor.

“We are excited to partner with Sprouts as our first retail partner for these new sauces,” said Leland Copenhagen, founder of Yai's Thai. “Our BBQ and hot sauces are perfect for grilling, dipping, and adding an extra kick to everyday dishes. We believe that together with Sprouts, we can make these unique flavors accessible to even more consumers.”

With this launch, Sprouts now offers the most extensive selection of Yai’s Thai products, boasting 12 SKUs. This partnership is part of Yai’s Thai’s broader expansion strategy, with a total door count reaching approximately 3,000 to 4,000 retail locations nationwide.

Yai’s Thai BBQ and hot sauces are available now at Sprouts locations across the country. For more information on Yai’s Thai products and to find a store near you, visit ( https://www.yaisthai.com/ ) or ( https://www.sprouts.com/ ).

ABOUT YAI’S THAI

Yai’s Thai is a subsidiary of DayDayCook, dedicated to delivering authentic Thai flavors through a range of high-quality sauces and cooking products. With a commitment to quality ingredients and traditional recipes, Yai's Thai aims to inspire home cooks to explore the rich culinary heritage of Thailand.

ABOUT DAYDAYCOOK

DayDayCook (NYSEAM: DDC) is on a mission to share the joy of Asian cooking culture with the world, offering a suite of accessible and healthy ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products that cater to the global palate. DayDayCook has evolved from a culinary content authority to a multi-brand powerhouse, curating a broad range of products that champion authenticity, nutrition, and convenience. The company's growing portfolio includes DayDayCook, Nona Lim, Yai’s Thai, Omsom, MengWei, and Yujia Weng. Follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about growth and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.