NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme Networks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXTR) and reminds investors of the October 15, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that among other things, Extreme Networks was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from Extreme Networks than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and that Extreme Networks was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors.

The Extreme Networks class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 25, 2023, Extreme Networks announced the resignation of defendant Rémi Thomas, Extreme Networks’ CFO, and also revealed that compared to the first quarter of 2023, Extreme Networks’ backlog had fallen to $542 million, its Product Book to Bill Ratio had fallen from 1.3x to 0.9x, and its Service Book to Bill Ratio had fallen from 1.4x to 1.2x.

On this news, Extreme Networks’ share price declined by nearly 15%, according to the complaint.

Then, on August 24, 2023, Extreme Networks disclosed that its backlog stood at just $267.3 million, revealing a roughly $245 million decline year-over-year and a $275.7 million decline during the prior six months, according to the Extreme Networks class action lawsuit.

On this news, Extreme Networks’ share price declined by approximately 9%, according to the complaint.

Thereafter, on November 1, 2023, Extreme Networks further revealed that working through its backlog was resulting in an “air pocket of demand” among end customers that resulted in “more tempered” revenue growth outlook of “mid-to-high single digits” for fiscal year 2024, and that Extreme Networks was now expecting normalized backlog of between $75 million to $100 million “by the end of Q4 fiscal ’24,” according to the Extreme Networks class action lawsuit.